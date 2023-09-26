Zoya Akhtar reveals what viewers can expect from Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor's debut The Archies

The Archies, the upcoming teen musical comedy movie that stars a bunch of newcomers including star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda in the lead roles, is slated to release on Netflix. The project, which is helmed by the renowned filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, had its grand launch at the Tudum festival which was held in June, this year.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, director Zoya Akhtar opened up about her ambitious project, which has already garnered the attention of film fanatics with its promising trailer, and posters. Interestingly, the acclaimed filmmaker revealed what the viewers can expect from The Archies, which is a movie adaptation of the world-famous comic series of the same name.

Zoya Akhtar reveals what viewers can expect from The Archies

The director, who is very excited about the project, summed up what film fanatics can expect from the official movie adaptation of The Archies, in her recent chat with Vogue India. According to Zoya Akhtar, the live action movie is adapted to a certain kind of 'reality' here.

"I think the viewers should know that it is a live-action. It's coming onto the screen of a comic book. Yes, it's adapted to some kind of reality here. But it's pushed you know. It's over the top a little bit. And it is a comic - a comic come to life. So, look at it like that," said Zoya Akhtar. "It is like, they can expect a musical. And they can expect very very fresh performances," she further added.

The Archies: Cast and Crew

The Zoya Akhtar directorial revolves around Archie Andrews, the titular character played by Agastya Nanda, and his friends' gang. Suhana Khan appears as Veronica Lodge in the film, while Khushi Kapoor plays the role adapted from the character, Betty Cooper. Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Aditi Saigal aka Dot, and Yuvraj Menda, essay the roles of Jughead Jones, Reggie Mantle, Ethel Muggs, and Dilton Doiley, respectively.

The Archies is penned by director Zoya Akhtar, along with Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon. The project, which is bankrolled by Akhtar and Kagti's home banner, Tiger Baby Films, is slated to hit the screens on December 7, 2023. The official trailer, on the other hand, is expected to be out very soon.

