Zoya Akhtar says she will not change her career or parents if people have a problem with her Bollywood genes

Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar was quizzed about the Akhtar dynasty in Bollywood. The director goes to add that she will not change her career or parents just because some people have a problem with her belonging to a Bollywood family. During the interview with India Today, the filmmaker was quizzed about the presence of a Akhtar dynasty. The well-known Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar who was also there for the interview said that may be its about belonging to a good gene pool.

Farhan Akhtar went on to add that an artist should be looked at for the work that is being done and not for where the artist comes from of where the artist belongs to. Zoya Akhtar who had said that she will not change her film career or parents, also adds that she has privilege as she got the opportunity to do the work that she really wanted to do. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director Zoya Akhtar also goes on to add that she is lucky to have writers in her family and that she cannot change her background just because some people have an issue with that.

Zoya Akhtar had also stated in the interview that she was not offended by the remarks made by the Bollywood actress , about the film Gully Boy. The filmmaker says that everyone has the right to have an opinion.

