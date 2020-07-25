  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Zoya Akhtar says she will not change her career or parents if people have a problem with her Bollywood genes

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director Zoya Akhtar also goes on to add that she is lucky to have writers in her family and that she cannot change her background just because some people have an issue with that.
1665 reads Mumbai
News,Zoya AkhtarZoya Akhtar says she will not change her career or parents if people have a problem with her Bollywood genes
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar was quizzed about the Akhtar dynasty in Bollywood. The director goes to add that she will not change her career or parents just because some people have a problem with her belonging to a Bollywood family. During the interview with India Today, the filmmaker was quizzed about the presence of a Akhtar dynasty. The well-known Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar who was also there for the interview said that may be its about belonging to a good gene pool.

Farhan Akhtar went on to add that an artist should be looked at for the work that is being done and not for where the artist comes from of where the artist belongs to. Zoya Akhtar who had said that she will not change her film career or parents, also adds that she has privilege as she got the opportunity to do the work that she really wanted to do. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director Zoya Akhtar also goes on to add that she is lucky to have writers in her family and that she cannot change her background just because some people have an issue with that.

Zoya Akhtar had also stated in the interview that she was not offended by the remarks made by the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, about the film Gully Boy. The filmmaker says that everyone has the right to have an opinion.

(ALSO READ: Zoya Akhtar says she's not offended by Kangana Ranaut's comment on Gully Boy not being a deserving film)

Credits :indiatoday.in, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Anonymous 18 minutes ago

She's good at what she does. "Luck by Chance" was a stinging satire about her own profession, and a great movie. I haven't seen her direct a bad movie yet, but if she does, I'll say it. People don't get to choose their parents.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement