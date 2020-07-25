Zoya Akhtar says she's not offended by Kangana Ranaut's comment on Gully Boy not being a deserving film

The director goes on to add that she did not attend the award function and more so she is not offended by the statements made by the Queen actress Kangana Ranaut.

In an interview with India Today, the Bollywood filmmaker, Zoya Akhtar has revealed that she did not feel offended by 's comment on Gully Boy not being a deserving film for awards. The news reports state that the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut had said that the film Kedarnath deserved the awards and not Gully Boy. Now, the ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has said that she herself did not attend the awards in which her film won the accolades.

The director goes on to add that she did not attend the award function and more so she is not offended by the statements made by the Queen actress Kangana Ranaut. Previously, news reports suggested that the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress Kangana Ranaut had stated that the film Kedarnath, starring the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan should have won the awards, and not Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy starring and .

The filmmaker also adds that Kangana Ranaut has boycotted the film awards and still is making statements about them. The Gully Boy director was quizzed if she felt bad about people talking about her film in a negative way. Zoya Akhtar says that we live in a democracy and everyone has a right to have an opinion and she is not affected by the statements made by people on her work.

