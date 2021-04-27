Zoya Akhtar shares 7 must dos during the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic; Kareena Kapoor Khan agrees with her

Given the COVID 19 pandemic getting out of control, Zoya Akhtar requests people to keep note of some important points.

As the COVID 19 pandemic continues to affect normal life, the nation grapples with a worrying second wave of the deadly virus. It is time that people have been following the COVID 19 protocols to curb the widespread of this virus which includes wearing masks and using hand sanitizers. While there has been a lot of negativity in the atmosphere around, Zoya Akhtar chose to spread a positive word with her recent Instagram post and shared some must dos for this pandemic.

The renowned filmmaker shared a post with seven pointers to fight intense situations. These include staying indoors, wearing double mask and maintaining social distance as much as possible. This isn’t all. Zoya also urged everyone to get vaccinated and share verified news to avoid the panic news. Furthermore, she also requested everyone to help anyone they can and never forget. Later, Kareena Kapoor Khan also came out in Zoya’s support and shared her post on her Instagram story voicing similar opinions. Bebo captioned the image with heart and folded hand emoticons.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Zoya Akhtar’s post:

Meanwhile, several celebs have also been seen raising awareness about the Coronavirus resources on social media along with encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. This isn’t all. Celebs like Rhea Chakraborty had also hailed the frontline warriors for their selfless services. She wrote, “Let’s go Mumbai! Grateful to the COVID warriors (frontline workers) who are saving our beloved city! #heroes. Be safe, be kind.. United we stand.. Love and strength to all of us! May God bless us.”

