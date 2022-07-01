Zoya Akhtar shares lovely PIC of leads Suhana Khan & Agastya Nanda; Is it from The Archies shoot?

We cannot keep calm because The Archies is set to get a Bollywood twist as Zoya Akhtar is making a film on it! The much anticipated project will mark the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Moreover, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot will also play key roles in the movie. Needless to say, all eyes have on these star kids’ big debut which hit the floors in April this year. Just a few hours ago, Zoya shared a cute picture of Suhana and Agastya and we can’t help but wonder if it is from The Archies sets!

In the picture, we could see the star kids vibing and having fun. Suhana was sitting on Agastya’s lap and smiling wide. She looked cute in a black tank top and black shorts. On the other hand, Agastya looked smart in a blue shirt and jeans. The background was of a stage that prompted us to think if the picture is from the movie sets. For the unversed, just a while ago, the cast and crew wrapped up the first leg of shoot at Ooty.

Take a look at Zoya's story:

Earlier, talking about The Archies, Zoya had stated that she is quite nervous about the project. “I’m currently shooting The Archies as a feature film, and that hopefully will be out next year. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic, and yet resonates with young adults today,” Zoya was quoted saying to The Hindu. The Archies is will be premiered on Netflix next year.

