Zoya Akhtar shares VIDEO of beautiful mural of The Archies characters; Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan react

Zoya Akhtar is currently gearing up for the release of her directorial venture The Archies. Ahead of its release, she shared a video of a bunch of artists creating beautiful murals of the film's characters. After that, Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan also took to social media to share their reaction to this video. Check out.

Zoya Akhtar shares video of The Archies murals

Today, on November 11th, Zoya Akhtar took to her Instagram to share a video of several artists creating beautiful murals of all the major characters from her upcoming film The Archies. The video shows a lovely timelapse of how the artists spray-painted and curated the murals over time. Sharing the video, she wrote: "Coming Soon The Archies 7 December, only on Netflix! #muralart"

Check out the video!

Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories to share the video. He wrote: "This is so cool! Come on team #Archies Don't keep us waiting too long"

Shweta Bachchan also shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "O wow! The Archies have a mural"

Zoya Akhtar on making The Archies

In an interview with PTI, Zoya spoke about how the '60s idealism and peace movements inspired her to set the film in that era. She said that it was also characterized by the influence of rock 'n' roll. “That whole feeling of that era is what we wanted to bring in. It is a simple young-adult feel-good story", she added.

About The Archies

The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Zoya, Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon. It stars debutant Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Aditi Saigal and others. The Archies is based on the eponymous American comic book series and is slated to release on Netflix on December 7. Recently, its much-awaited trailer dropped on the internet and was well received. It follows the story of Betty, Veronica, Archie and other students in Riverdale as they try to save their green park.

