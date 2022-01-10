Zoya Akhtar shows solidarity with Bhavana Menon as actress breaks silence on alleged assault case.

Malayalam actor Bhavana Menon sent social media into a frenzy on Monday morning as the actress broke silence after 5 years in the alleged assault case. For the unversed, Bhavana was allegedly abducted and molested in Ernakulam district of Kerala when she was on her way back home from a film's shoot on February 17, 2017. The assault case involved actor Dileep.

Breaking her silence, Bhavana took to social media to share a message. A part of it read, "This has not been an easy journey. The journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor. For five years now, my name and my identity have been suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on me. Though I am not the one who had committed the crime, there have been many attempts to humiliate, silence and isolate me."

Soon after the actress' statement went viral on social media, several actors showed solidarity and backed Bhavana Menon for speaking her truth. Celebrities including singer Chinmayi Sripada, Prithviraj, Geetu Mohandas, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Anna Ben, and producer Supriya Menon from the south Industry expressed their solidarity.

Bollywood filmmaker and writer Zoya Akhtar also shared Bhavana's post on her Instagram Story and wrote, "More power to you." Actresses Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker also showed their support as they retweeted Bhavana's post.

Take a look at Zoya Akhtar's post for Bhavana:

Bhavana concluded her post by saying, "To see justice prevail, to get wrongdoers punished and to ensure no one else goes through such an ordeal again, I shall continue this journey. For all those who are standing with me- a heartfelt thank you for your love."

The Indian media and police had withheld Bhavana’s name, identity as per Indian law.

