Zoya Akhtar on Suhana, Khushi, Agastya’s The Archies: Exciting to introduce the characters to a new generation

Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film The Archies will mark the Bollywood debut of three star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. Ever since the announcement of the film, the audience has been excited to watch how the classic and popular comic tale would come to live on celluloid, that too, in an Indian context. Apart from Khushi, Suhana, and Agastya, the film will also feature Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda in key roles. Yesterday, a new poster of the film was out featuring all the newbie actors. Moreover, another video came out where Zoya was seen in conversation with the CEO of The Archies comics, Jon Goldwater.

Zoya Akhtar on The Archies

Talking to Zoya, Goldwater expressed that he has always been enamoured to do a project in India. He further added that when he was told about the Indian adaptation of The Archies with Akhtar directing it, he was totally excited. He further mentioned that the iconic characters were created in 1941.

Zoya added that she is honoured to have been asked to direct the Indian adaptation and that is excited to introduce the characters to a new generation. She said, “I have to say, it’s such a pleasure and an absolute honour to be asked to make the Indian adaptation for this very iconic comic. It’s a huge part of my childhood. I have grown up reading it. And it’s very exciting to be able to take the characters and introduce them to a new generation and at the same time keep that nostalgia and the essence of the comic alive for people like me who grew up on it. We have set it in the Anglo-Indian community of India and it’s in a magical, fictional, hill-station town in the country – I mean the town is called Riverdale – it’s fictional.”

Goldwater added that the story is set in the 1960s, which was a significant timeline in the transformation phase of The Archies.

Recently, Zoya Akhtar announced the schedule wrap of the film and we bet fans cannot wait to watch the film.

