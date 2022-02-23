Zoya Akhtar's heartfelt wish for brother Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar is full of love & happiness.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar said yes to each other as they got married over the weekend. The couple celebrated with their closest friends and family members in an intimate ceremony. On Wednesday, the couple shared a series of photos from their big day and it was all about love and happiness. From pictures of their vow ceremony to the celebrations, it indeed was a special day for Farhan and Shibani.

While the multiple photos flooded our timeline, Zoya Akhtar's post was a heartfelt one. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared a photo from their wedding featuring Shibani and Farhan at their happiest. Wishing them, Zoya adorably wrote, "May You Never Stop Laughing #congratulations #only (love) @faroutakhtar @shibanidandekar." The post was flooded with heart emojis and wishes for the couple.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda commented, "Congratulations." While, stylist Tanya Ghavri wrote, "Too adorable," with multiple heart emojis.

Check out Zoya Akhtar's wish for Farhan and Shibani on their wedding:

Sharing the first official wedding photos on social media, Farhan wrote, "A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you."

