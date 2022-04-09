Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday, Siddhant & Adarsh goes on floor; Katrina Kaif reacts

After a long wait, it's time for action for Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh as Zoya Akhtar just announced that Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has gone on floor. Sharing a photo of the clapperboard on social media, the filmmaker announced that the movie is now being filmed. It was a while back that the Gen-Z flick was announced with a video featuring Ananya, Siddhant and Adarsh and since then, fans had been waiting for it to kick off.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Zoya shared a photo from sets that featured the clapperboard as the take 1 for Ananya, Siddhant and Adarsh's film began. Sharing it, she wrote, "Here We Go #Khogayehumkahaan." She tagged Ananya, Adarsh and Siddhant along with others. Ananya was quick to repost it on her story and shared her excitement by dropping heart emojis on Zoya's post. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif also dropped heart and fire emojis on Zoya's post as she reacted to the film going on floor.

Have a look at Zoya Akhtar's post:

Meanwhile, over the past few weeks, Ananya, Siddhant and Adarsh were spending time together while prepping for the film. Often, the trio shared photos from workshops where they were preparing for the film. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan gets its title from the song of another Excel Entertainment film Baar Baar Dekho that starred Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby Films and Excel Entertainment.

Also Read| Ananya Panday gives 'Dil Chahta Hai' vibes with Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh; PICS