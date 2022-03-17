Zoya and Farhan Akhtar REACT to 'little genius' Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot.

Alia Bhatt has made everyone take note of her. Not only for her fantastic performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, but also when she announced her Hollywood debut this month with Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot and 50 Shades of Grey's Jamie Dornan. If you're hearing about this for the first time, let us bring you up to speed.

Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut is titled Heart of Stone and the thriller is backed by Netflix. While more details of the project are under wraps, it is being directed by Tom Harper. Whereas, the thriller drama is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Bollywood's many celebs flooded Alia's comments section to wish her on this huge news.

In a recent interaction with India Today, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar also reacted to Alia's massive achievement. Farhan said, "Massive congratulations to her. She is very hardworking, very focused on her work, and good things should come to people like that.”

Whereas, filmmaker Zoya called the actress a 'little genius'. Being in awe of her Gully Boy star, Zoya said, "I am a big fan of Ms Bhatt. She is a little genius and she is going to kill it."

Reacting to Alia's Hollywood debut news, Arjun Kapoor had called the actress 'Mini Meryl' referring to the legendary Meryl Streep. He had commented, "Mini Meryl’s at it again." Whereas, Gal Gadot too had dropped a praise hands emoji in the comments section.

