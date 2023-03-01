Zwigato Trailer Launch: Kapil Sharma doesn’t 'want' appreciation for himself; ‘But I want…’

Stand-up comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Zwigato, co-starring Shahana Goswami. The trailer of the movie was unveiled today, and Kapil and Shahana arrived for the trailer launch event in Mumbai. In Zwigato, Kapil plays a delivery agent named Manas, and Shahana plays his wife. At the trailer launch, Kapil Sharma talked about the movie, the message it sends out, and how he feels that he has done a good job in the film.

Kapil Sharma on appreciation for his character in Zwigato

During the trailer launch, Kapil Sharma said that he doesn’t mind if he doesn’t get any appreciation for himself, but he does want his character to be appreciated by the audience. “I feel even if I don't get any appreciation that's ok, but I want my character to be appreciated. I saw the trailer on the big screen for the first time, and I think I have done a good job (laughs),” he said. Further talking about the message of the movie, Kapil said, “The story of this film will make you laugh, will make you serious, and all other emotions too. The message is that in all our lives there are hurdles, but to sit on it and not move forward is not life. What is not in your control you can't do anything about it.”

Kapil Sharma says he has no strategy for picking films

Kapil Sharma also shared that he has no strategy as such on how he chooses films or scripts. He made his Bollywood debut as the lead in Abbas Mustan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, post which he also starred in the period film Firangi. “I have no strategy. When I did my first film, it was written by my friend I really liked it. The second film was also made by my friend, so whatever work I do I do it with my heart. I had made my show for three months, and we have now completed 10 years. Back then even comedy mein zyada confidence nahi tha logon ko. So anything that you do from your heart, will work and connect with the audience,” said Kapil.

Helmed by Nandita Das, Zwigato will release on 17th March 2023.

