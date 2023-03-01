Zwigato Trailer Launch: Kapil Sharma reveals he never imagined that Nandita Das would offer him a film

Kapil Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with Abbas Mustan's rom-com, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The audience loved watching him on the big screen post his stint on TV. Later, he went on to feature in a film called Firangi but it failed at the box office. Now, amid enjoying his successful show, Kapil is back with his next film titled, Zwigato. Earlier today, the trailer of the Nandita Das directorial was launched at an event. Kapil along with Nandita and Shahana Goswami was seen attending the trailer launch event. During the event, the team got into a media interaction where they spoke about the film.

Kapil Sharma talks about getting a film offer from Nandita Das

Kapil's film Zwigato enjoyed its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Now, it is all set to release in India on 17th March 2023. Today, during the trailer launch event, Kapil said that he never imagined that Nandita Das would offer him a film. He said that he has always been a fan of the director and has seen her films Firaaq and Manto.

Kapil said, "Maine zindagi mein nai socha tha, inhone ne bhi nai socha tha. I have always been a fan of Nandita, have seen Firaaq and Manto. And seeing those films, I hadn't imagined that she will ever offer me a film. Her films may be serious but in personal life she is quite funny. When you see the film, everyone will be able to relate to it."

When Nandita offered him the film, he asked her the reason behind it. Kapil revealed, "When Nandita narrated me the story I asked her why me, and she said even if a global star like Shah Rukh Khan says yes I will still not make it with him. Your face is like a common man (so it's perfect for the character)."

Meanwhile, Kapil will be seen playing the role of a delivery agent named Manas while Shahana is essaying the role of his wife Pratima. The story revolves around a food delivery agent who struggles to earn a living for his family after losing his job during the pandemic.

ALSO READ: PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan invites Kapil Sharma on her show; Latter feels grateful