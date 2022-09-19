Zwigato Trailer OUT: Kapil Sharma as the food delivery guy grapples with ratings and incentives

Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami starrer Zwigato trailer has released. Directed by Nandita Das, the film was successfully world premiered at The Toronto International Festival. It is all set to win hearts at The Busan International Film Festival. The comedian also shared the trailer on his social handle. For the film, he has shed his comic image. The film is about the relentlessness of a delivery boy's life, but not without his shared moments of joy. It captures the lives of invisible ordinary people, hidden in plain sight.

The trailer opens with Kapil Sharma arriving at an apartment with a stack of pizza boxes. He takes the stairs after reading a memo that delivery boys are not allowed to use the lift. He enters a house where a lone drunk man is lying on a sofa. The actor is also shown as a family man, a father, and a son. He struggles to spend some quality time with his wife. To support her family Shahana takes up a job. The trailer ends with a frustrated Kapil slamming his phone as an order is canceled. He says management wants him to run after incentives, never complain, and be a good boy. The film is about a food delivery who is grappling with the world of ratings and incentives.