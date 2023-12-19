NewsJeans drops new remix versions of hit tracks Ditto, OMG and more in latest album NJWMX

NewJeans' winter hit Ditto marks its first anniversary today. To celebrate ADOR shared that NJWMX (NewJeans Winter Mix) embodies the members' desire for fans to enjoy a cozy holiday season with NewJeans' songs this winter.

NewJeans’ first remix album NJWMX

NJWMX encompasses 12 tracks, featuring remixes of two songs (Ditto and OMG) from NewJeans' debut single OMG, four songs (Attention, Hype Boy, Cookie, Hurt) from their inaugural album 'New Jeans,' and instrumental versions of all six songs. NewJeans expressed through ADOR, “We invite you to reminisce about the special moments we've shared while enjoying the remixes of beloved songs from last year and this year.”

The Ditto remix by NewJeans has been reimagined with a soothing acoustic touch, reminiscent of the warmth felt around a winter night campfire. The OMG remix, featuring sleigh bell sounds and Afro hip-hop rhythms, promises a unique and cozy NewJeans-style winter experience.

In the Attention remix, added percussive elements enhance the original's refreshing charm, creating a livelier arrangement. Hype Boy transforms into a 1990s R&B style remix, exuding a chic vibe. The Cookie remix embraces a gentle lo-fi (Low Fidelity) sound, while the Hurt remix infuses a bluegrass influence, enhancing the winter mood.

More about NewJeans

NewJeans, a South Korean girl group formed by ADOR and HYBE Labels, consists of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Recognized for their girl-next-door image, the group embraces pop and R&B songs influenced by the 1990s and 2000s, incorporating various dance and club styles. Their debut single, Attention, was released on July 22, 2022, followed by their first extended play, 'New Jeans,' which came out on August 1, 2022.

Advertisement

With every new release, NewJeans consistently maintains a strong presence on both local and global music charts. Notably, their winter anthems, Ditto and OMG, are experiencing a resurgence on major music charts as the year-end approaches.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NewJeans drops Cool With You music videos starring Squid Game’s Jung Ho Yeon and Small Tiger Tony Leung; WATCH