NewsJeans Hyein addresses rumors of discord between her and members Hanni and Danielle

Hyein, a member of NewJeans, recently clarified the speculations surrounding a potential disagreement between herself and fellow members Hanni and Danielle.

Hyein addresses rumors of discord in NewJeans on live

The speculations originated from an incident during a live broadcast where the three members engaged with fans. During the broadcast, Hanni and Danielle began conversing in English at a certain point. Subsequently, Hyein exited the frame, commenting, 'I don't understand. I'm leaving.’

While fans interpreted it as friendly banter, numerous netizens perceived it as a signal that Hyein was feeling left out by her fellow members. Discussions on this matter proliferated on Korean forums, with many expressing the view that it was inappropriate for Hanni and Danielle to converse in a language that Hyein wasn't as fluent in, particularly in her presence.

Hyein addressed the issue during another live stream on the Phoning app, where she was accompanied by Danielle and Haerin. The youngest member of NewJeans mentioned that she typically doesn't closely monitor social media, but the issue had gained such prominence that it had captured her attention.

Hyein addressed misunderstandings with Bunnys, clarifying that during the previous Livestream, she left to get her phone and made a joking remark. She expressed surprise at the issue being blown out of proportion, emphasizing maturity by stating her relationships shouldn't be judged based on a momentary, out-of-context clip. Danielle stepped in to explain Hyein's comments to international fans, showcasing Hyein's ability to gracefully dispel rumors despite her young age.

More about NewJeans

Formed by ADOR and HYBE Labels, NewJeans is a South Korean girl group comprising Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Known for their girl-next-door image, the group blends pop and R&B with influences from the 1990s and 2000s, incorporating diverse dance and club styles. Their debut single, Attention, dropped on July 22, 2022, followed by the release of their first extended play, New Jeans, on August 1, 2022. Consistently making a mark on both local and global music charts with each new release, NewJeans' winter anthems, Ditto and OMG, are gaining renewed popularity as the year-end approaches.

