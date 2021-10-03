Newswrap: BTS’ concert, TWICE’s album & tour announcement, I-LAND 2, THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS & more

We are taking a look at the top news of this week.

BTS’ concert:

BTS has announced their first in-person concert ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA’ in 2 years since their ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ tour in 2019. The concert will take place in Los Angeles on November 27-28 and December 1-2.

TWICE:

The girl group surprised fans with the announcement of its upcoming 3rd album and 4th tour at the end of a joyous music video for ‘The Feels’, TWICE’s first English single. A week-long celebration for the group’s upcoming 6th debut anniversary was also announced.

I-LAND 2:

HYBE and Mnet have joined hands once again as they revealed plans to launch another season of the survival show ‘I-LAND’. The second season will give rise to the formation of a girl group.

iKON’s Bobby, BIGBANG’s Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin and Park Hae Soo:

iKON’s Bobby announced the birth of his son through his agency YG Entertainment. BIGBANG’s Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin also confirmed that they are expecting a baby. ‘Squid Game’ actor Park Hae Soo became a father as well.

Tale Of The Nine Tailed:

‘Tale Of The Nine Tailed’ will be renewed for seasons 2 and 3 with the absence of Jo Bo Ah as the female lead. It will be set in the Japanese colonial period for one season and the Joseon Dynasty period for the other.

KNK:

220 Entertainment announced the departure of KNK’s group member Park Seoham and the conclusion of his contract on September 30.

THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS:

The 4th edition of THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS took place on October 2 where the K-pop industry turned up big time. The winners list included BTS grabbing 5 awards including the Daesang, SEVENTEEN with the ‘Best Performer’ and ‘Artist of the Year’ and more.

