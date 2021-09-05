Newswrap: BTS’ interview with Chris Martin, In the SOOP 2, COVID 19 & Kpop, Lee Min Ho dating & more

The K-Universe saw its fair share of ups and downs this week. We have compiled a rundown of the top news for you.

BTS:

Giving further light to the BTS and Coldplay collaboration rumours, BTS will be doing an interview with Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin who has previously expressed admiration for the septet. Fans were also overjoyed with the announcement of BTS’ return to the reality show ‘In the SOOP’ for a second season, slated to go on air in October.

COVID-19:

The number of K-pop artists testing positive for the virus is on a rise once again as initially 3 and then a fourth member of group N.Flying was announced positive. Similarly, rookie group ENHYPEN’s Hesung, Jay, Jake, Jungwon and Sunghoon were informed to be positive followed by member Ni-Ki’s confirmation.

Lee Min Ho dating:

According to some reports actor, Lee Min Ho was speculated to be dating former MOMOLAND member Yeonwoo. Both the artists’ agencies checked with them and released statements that it was untrue and the two are only acquaintances.

A.C.E’s Donghun:

Ahead of their comeback, fans were notified that the group A.C.E’s member Donghun will be enlisting in the military on September 23 following an unexpected draft notice issued to him.

Park Seo Joon in Marvel:

Actor Park Seo Joon’s agency confirmed that the actor will be a part of an upcoming Marvel movie but have withheld any further details of the same. They also revealed that the actor has left for the USA to start filming for it.

Stray Kids:

Stray Kids’ latest album ‘NOEASY’ became the first one under JYP Entertainment to become a million-seller as revealed by Gaon Chart.

