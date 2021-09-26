Newswrap: BTS’ UNGA speech, BLACKPINK off to Paris, I-Land & It’s Okay to Not Be Okay Emmy nomination and more

We are taking a look at the K-Universe’s week on a global scale this week.

BTS:

As immensely popular artists, BTS is seeing a rise in their fame once again as the boys visited the United Nations General Assembly to deliver an inspiring speech in front of world leaders, in their native language. What marked a first for the group, however, was the performance of their song ‘Permission to Dance’ that stood sparkling with its passionate presence.

BTS X Coldplay:

Another achievement for world music as the two superstar groups united for a spectacular release of a collaborative song ‘My Universe’. The South Korean boy group also met the English one in New York during their short trip as Special Presidential Envoys.

BLACKPINK:

The BLACKPINK girls will reportedly all be leaving for Paris this week as the faces of popular luxury brands to be present at the Paris Fashion Week. Members Jisoo and Rosé departed on September 25 in statement-making Dior and Saint Laurent outfits.

I-Land & It’s Okay to Not Be Okay Emmy nomination:

The two South Korean shows have each received an International Emmy nomination. While ‘I-Land’ has been nominated for the ‘Non-Scripted Entertainment’ category, the drama ‘It's Okay to Not Be Okay’ is nominated for the ‘TV Movie / Mini-Series’ category.

Little Women:

Kim Go Eun and Nam Ji Hyun have reportedly been cast in the upcoming drama ‘Little Women’ as their agencies released statements of them considering the offer. Kim Go Eun has been offered the role of the eldest daughter of a family, while Nam Ji Hyun might play the second daughter.

K-pop on Billboard:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ continued its run on the Billboard 200 chart for a record 13 weeks making it the longest-charting K-pop albumin the list this year.



BLACKPINK’s Lisa took the No.1 spot on the World Digital Song Sales chart, followed by ATEEZ’s ‘Deja Vu’ at No.4, HyunA and DAWN’s ‘PING PONG’ at No.10, WONHO’s ‘BLUE’ No.14 and LeeHi’s ‘Red Lipstick’ (feat. Yoon Mirae) at No.22.



ATEEZ’s ‘ZERO: FEVER Part.3’ album topped the World Albums chart, debuting at No. 42 on the Billboard 200 Chart while the group ranked at No.1 on the Emerging Artists chart, BLACKPINK’s Lisa taking the No.3 spot.

