Newswrap: WayV’s Lucas’ apology, B.I’s court trial, Red Velvet's Joy and Crush’s relationship & more

After an eventful week in the K-universe we are at the end of it to look back at all the happenings in a flash.

WayV’s Lucas’ apology:

WayV’s Lucas shared a letter of apology for his past wrongdoings involving ex-girlfriends. After 3 victims came forward with cheating and gaslighting allegations against him, the artist penned a letter on his personal Instagram. His agency SM Entertainment also announced the halting of all his activities.

B.I’s court trial:

Rapper, singer-songwriter B.I who is also a former member of the group iKON admitted to the charges of the purchase and use of marijuana in 2016. The prosecution has requested 3 years of prison as well as a fine of 1.5 million KRW (approximately USD 1,300) for the same.

Red Velvet's Joy and Crush’s relationship:

Red Velvet's Joy and singer Crush’s relationship was reported and then confirmed by both artists as they are said to have started having ‘good feelings’ for each other after collaborating on song 'Mayday' in May of last year.

Miyawaki Sakura:

Miyawaki Sakura is said to have returned to South Korea on August 27 at 7 PM KST surrounded by BTS’ security team. HYBE Labels responded by saying it was difficult to confirm the same.

Comebacks announced:

MAMAMOO have announced their first comeback after member Wheein left their label. It will be a compilation album called 'Best Album' and will release sometime in September.

A.C.E revealed plans to release a repackage album ‘Changer: Dear Eris’ on September 2.

SEVENTEEN confirms comeback in mid-October.

