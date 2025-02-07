Newtopia Ep 1-2 Review: Devastating zombie attack sets the stage for Jisoo and Park Jung Min starrer

Name: Newtopia

Premiere date: February 7, 2025

Cast: Jisoo, Park Jeong Min, Im Sung Jae

Director: Yoon Sung Hyun

Screenwriter: Ji Ho Jin, Han Jin Won

Number of episodes: 8

Genre: Zombie, Romance

Where to watch: Prime Video

Newtopia plot

The story unfolds as peaceful daily life in South Korea is shattered by a sudden zombie outbreak. As chaos erupts, people reveal their true selves—some displaying remarkable bravery to rescue others, while others focus only on saving themselves.

Newtopia episode 1 and 2 review

In episodes 1 and 2, office worker Kang Yeong Ju ( Jisoo ) and military trainee Lee Jae Yun ( Park Jung Min ) struggle to connect due to their demanding schedules. Fearing a bleak future because of their academic and professional differences, they emotionally part ways despite being deeply in love. Jisoo and Park Jung Min deliver heartfelt performances, capturing the pain of their characters' separation.

Later, upon realizing her true feelings for him, Kang Yeong Ju heads to his barracks in Gangnam. However, just as she sets out to meet him, a sudden zombie outbreak shatters her plans for reconciliation. What was meant to be a romantic reunion quickly turns into a life-threatening ordeal, highlighting the unpredictability of life. Kang Yeong Ju’s helplessness as she struggles to reach Lee Jae Yun—despite being physically close to his base—is heartbreaking.

Earlier in the series, Kang Yeong Ju is often seen ignoring Lee Jae Yun's calls and messages. In an ironic twist, during the apocalypse, she desperately tries to contact him, while he is in no condition to respond. In one scene, her senior, who accompanies her to the barracks, is knocked out and robbed amidst the chaos. This moment underscores how human instincts remain unchanged, even in life-and-death situations.

Newtopia performances

Jisoo, as Kang Yeong Ju, demonstrates notable growth in her acting skills since her debut in Snowdrop (2021). She convincingly portrays Kang Yeong Ju's emotional vulnerability as both a worried girlfriend and a devoted daughter. However, there is still room for improvement in conveying fear and intensity during the more bizarre and chaotic moments.

Park Jung Min excels in his role as Lee Jae Yun, skillfully balancing dark, intense scenes with his natural charm and humor. He is both entertaining as an inefficient military trainee and admirable as a courageous fighter against the zombie outbreak. Despite his heartbreak over the breakup, he takes charge in battling the infected.

The supporting characters, including his comrade Private Ra In Ho (Im Sung Jae), also deliver strong and likable performances in Newtopia. Now, we eagerly await next Friday to see if Kang Yeong Ju will successfully reach his barracks—and if Lee Jae Yun will still be alive to meet her.