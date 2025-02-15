Newtopia Ep 3 Review: Jisoo builds new bonds, misses Park Jung Min amid zombie apocalypse

Name: Newtopia

Premiere date: February 7, 2025

Cast: Jisoo, Park Jung Min, Im Sung Jae, Kang Young Seok

Director: Yoon Sung Hyun

Screenwriter: Ji Ho Jin, Han Jin Won

Number of episodes: 8

Genre: Zombie, Romance

Where to watch: Prime Video

Newtopia plot

The story revolves around a sudden zombie outbreak, and the havoc it creates in the lives of different kinds of people. The series focuses on the emotional side of the apocalyptic situation, exploring the natural human instinct to protect loved ones and find strength in unity amidst chaos.

Newtopia episode 3 review

Episode 3 of Newtopia focuses on three things– formation of unexpected bonds, love providing moral strength during dire situations and the concept of the 'other'. Kang Young Soo (Jisoo) and her senior, Seo Jin Wook (Kang Young Seok) unexpectedly bond with Alex (Lee Hak Joo) and the trip decides to stick together during the calamity.

In the episode, Kang Young Soo is depicted as a hopeless romantic, constantly reminded of Lee Jae Yun (Park Jung Min) by everything around her, from a romantic playlist cassette to her untied shoelaces. Amidst the zombie apocalypse, her unwavering love for Lee Jae Yun serves as the driving force to tackle the situation and reunite with him. On the other hand, private Lee Jae Yun finally reaches the rooftop base after dodging the zombies with private Ra In Ho (Im Sung Jae) and hotelier O Su Jeong (Hong Seo Hee).

Initially, they are treated as 'the other' by soldiers, who are oblivious to the zombie outbreak causing the chaos. It depicts the fear of the unknown and the suspicions and mistrust that can engulf individuals during unforseen circumstances. Another interesting part of the series is the probable romance build-up between O Su Jeong and corporal Kwak Gye Yeong (Bin Chan UK).

Newtopia performances

Jisoo aptly portrays Kang Yeong Ju's desperation in reuniting with Lee Jae Yun. She also sets a clear boundary when her senior oversteps, handling the situation practically, rather than being overdramatic. Her reactions to the situations are relatable and authentic, making her acting feel natural. Seo Jin Wook and Alex's different dynamics with Kang Yeong Ju makes the episode interesting.

Park Jung Min does a great job in portraying the duality of his character Lee Jae Yun. He showcases his duality, effortlessly switching between a fearless warrior and a lovable, comedic romantic. Ra In Ho also transitions from a clownish military trainee to a reliable family man.