Newtopia POLL: Did BLACKPINK's Jisoo do justice to Kang Young Joo's role in Park Jung Min starrer zombie rom-com? Vote here

Jisoo made her much-awaited acting comeback with zombie rom-com Newtopia, after four years of focusing solely on her music career. She stepped into the K-drama sphere with her role as an university student shielding a North Korean spy in Snowdrop (2021). However, the debut was met with mostly underwhelming viewer response, pointing fingers at her acting.

Recently, on February 7, 2025, the first two episodes of her new drama, Newtopia, opposite Park Jung Min was released. It sparked mixed reviews from viewers and fans, who have been eagerly waiting to see the BLACKPINK member take on zombies on-screen. Jisoo as Kang Young Joo showcased two aspects of her character in the episodes. One of them is her emotionally shaken side, after breaking up with her military-enlisted boyfriend, Lee Je Yoon (Park Jung Min).

The other is her shocked and horrified side while being stuck in a zombie apocalypse situation. A viral scene from the 8-episode mini-drama is Jisoo screaming her lungs out as a zombie-bitten man crashes into her senior’s car and his eyeball gets stuck to her neck. However, her portrayal of grief at the man's pitiful plight, as well as her shock at the unexpected turn of events, could have been better, according to viewers.

As per some fans, Jisoo has improved a lot as compared to her Snowdrop performance and with age and experience, she is showing maturity even in her on-screen presence. However, another set of viewers heavily criticised her, saying she still has a long way to go. As per them, she should have opted for a simpler role for her comeback after years of hiatus.

