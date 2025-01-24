Newtopia teaser: BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Park Jung Min gear up for zombie showdown with unique weapons; SEE new poster
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jung Min’s upcoming series, Newtopia, has released an exciting new teaser. Check it out inside.
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Park Jung Min’s upcoming K-drama Newtopia is all set to premiere. Ahead of its much-anticipated release, a new teaser of the show has dropped, featuring the leading cast. The plot of the show follows a couple who try to reunite following a deadly zombie outbreak in the city.
On January 24, 2025, the production team of Newtopia released a brand new teaser featuring Jisoo and Park Jung Min. The video opens with an intense glimpse into the story, following Jae Yoon, a soldier still far from completing his service, and Young Joo, who struggles with loneliness after her boyfriend’s enlistment, as they confront a sudden zombie outbreak.
As chaos unfolds, the tagline, “I’ll survive no matter what and come running to you,” underscores their determination to reunite despite overwhelming odds. Jae Yoon mows down zombies with a blazing shopping cart, while Young Joo charges fearlessly through the horde on an electric scooter, swinging a chainsaw with abandon, showcasing their unique and chaotic approaches to survival.
Moreover, a new poster has also been released which highlights the gripping tension as Jae Yoon and Young Joo confront a zombie-infested Seoul. Amid the chaos, Jae Yoon’s terrified expression contrasts with Young Joo’s enigmatic demeanor. Their determination is evident as Jae Yoon clutches a lighter and spray can, while Young Joo wields a blood-stained chainsaw, leaving a lasting impression.
Based on the novel Influenza by Han Sang Woon, the story follows Jaeyoon, a soldier, and his girlfriend, Youngjoo, who, after breaking up, must fight through hordes of zombies in a high-rise building in Seoul. As they navigate this chaos, Jaeyoon transforms from a weak, insecure man into a confident leader, while Youngjoo becomes stronger in her fight for survival.
Apart from Park Jeong Min and Jisoo in the lead roles, the ensemble cast includes Kim Joon Han, Im Sung Jae, Kim Chan Hyung, Lee Hak Joo, Kwon Seung Woo, Kim Sang Heun, Tang Jun Sang, and more. The show is directed by Yoon Sung Hyun and co-written by Ji Ho Jin and Han Jin Won.
Newtopia is slated to be released on February 7, 2025.
ALSO READ: Flex X Cop’s Park Ji Hyun will reportedly join Uhm Tae Goo and Kang Dong Won in upcoming movie Wild Thing