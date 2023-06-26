Next Sohee's Kim Si Eun to join main female lead in Squid Game 2? Find out

On June 26, the female lead for Squid Game 2 was reported and it is rookie actress Kim Si Eun. According to reports from a South Korean media outlet, Kim Si Eun will be cast as the main female lead.

Kim Si Eun as the female lead for Squid Game 2

Squid Game 2 reportedly has cast Kim Si Eun as the main female lead of the show on June 22. Kim Si Eun is quite popular in South Korea for her role in Next Sohee. The rookie star received the Best New Actress (Film) award at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards for her remarkable performance in her film Next Sohee. After the kind of attention Jung Ho Yeon received for her acting in Squid Game, it is said that Squid Game 2 will become a chance for Kim Si Eun to present herself at a global level. Netflix previously only announced the male cast and left the viewers wondering if there will be any female characters in the show. However, on June 23, Park Gyu Young – who starred in It's Okay To Not Be Okay and Devil Judge – was confirmed to be joining the cast as the only female actress. According to the reports, Kim Si Eun will take the lead in season 2, but it is yet to be officially confirmed.

About Kim Si Eun

Kim Si Eun is a 22-year-old South Korean actress who started her career in 2016 and was praised for acting in her latest film Next Sohee. She received a Rookie Actress award for the same. Kim Si Eun has also appeared in two films before she dived in for her character Sohee in Next Sohee. She was featured in Boys Be released in 2020 and The Dream Songs released in October 2022. She will join the cast members Im Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Sung Hoon, Yang Dong Geun, Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Jun, Gong Yoo, and Park Gyu Young for the sequel of Squid Game. Former IZ*ONE member Jo Yuri was also reported to be cast in the drama, however, her agency responded that there is nothing they can confirm yet.

