N.Flying members are imprisoned in an airplane turbulence in the MV teaser for ‘Sober’

FNC Entertainment, the agency of N.Flying, first released the music video teaser for the title song 'Sober' of the first regular repackage album 'TURBULENCE' on the official social media handles on September 30th. In the video, N.Flying in flight encounters an unexpected turbulence and is in an embarrassing situation. Contrary to the peaceful beginning of the video, when the warning light 'Sober' comes on, the cabin goes dark and the plane shakes violently. It raises curiosity about the main part of the music video about what will happen to N.Flying.

N.Flying's 1st full-length repackage album 'TURBULENCE', which will be released on October 6, is an album with a message to young people that they can fly again anytime, even if they are currently anxious and immature. The title song 'Sober' is a youth monologue for people who wish to live alone and without pain, but it also contains a confused mind, and evokes deep sympathy for those living in the present. N.Flying's 1st regular repackage album 'TURBULENCE' promotional content will be released sequentially through N.Flying's official social media handles.

On September 30th, FNC Entertainment also posted a photo of the jacket of the 1st full-length repackage album 'TURBULENCE' through the official social media handles. In the published photo, N.Flying was confused in a plane that was making an emergency landing. In particular, in the individual jackets that were released in two versions, the N.Flying members showed a chaotic mood with scattered props while sitting in the passenger seat with dark expressions.

All the members of N.Flying were initially diagnosed with COVID-19 but soon enough recovered safely and were back with the album release promotions in full swing. On September 27, N.Flying released the main poster of the album ‘TURBULENCE’ which was just a warning light with the word ‘Sober’ on it, leaving the fans thinking of the meaning and connection between the word and the album.

