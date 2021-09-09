N.Flying’s Cha Hun becomes 5th member to test Positive for Covid 19; All members have tested positive now

Some heartbreaking news for K-pop fans! N.Flying’s Cha Hun has also tested positive for Covid 19. Previously, FNC announced that three members, Lee Seunghyub, Yoo Hwesung, Seo Dongsung and Kim Jae Hyun had tested positive for Covid 19. Now with Cha Hun confirming positive, all members of the group have tested positive for Covid 19.

On September 9, FNC Entertainment released an official statement regarding the members' health status on the group's official Daum fan cafe. On September 4, Cha Hun underwent PCR testing and tested negative. Classified as close contact by the health authorities, he entered self-quarantine. However, while closely monitoring his condition, he recently felt an abnormality in his health and immediately underwent PCR testing. He was diagnosed as positive for Covid 19.

Accordingly, Cha Hun has joined Lee Seung Hyub, Yoo Hwe Seung, Seo Dong Sung and Kim Jae Hyun, all of whom tested positive, in following the instructions of health authorities by undergoing self-quarantine and taking all necessary measures. They apologised to N.Fia (N.Flying's fandom) for causing them concern and promised to return stronger and healthier.

