N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub joins the cast of tvN's 'Shooting Star' alongside Kim Young Dae and Lee Sung Kyung

The official star cast for tvN's 'Shooting Star' is getting bigger. FNC Entertainment confirmed that N.Flying’s Lee Seung Hyub would be joining Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae’s upcoming tvN drama 'Shooting Star'. Lee Seung Hyub has been cast in the role of Kang Si Deok, a rookie actor in Oh Han Byul(Lee Sung Kyung)’s management agency.

His labelmate and senior, CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin, has also been cast in the drama. CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin would be starring in the drama as a lawyer in the entertainment industry. It was previously reported that 'The Penthouse 3' star Yoon Jong Hoon, Girl's Day Sojin, Ha Do Kwon and Jang Hee Ryung are in talks as well. Their respective agencies have confirmed that their talents have received the casting offer and are positively considering this. Kim Young Dae and Lee Sung Kyung have already been confirmed as leads for the drama.

'Shooting Star' is an upcoming slice of life and romance drama starring Kim Young Dae and Lee Sung Kyung in lead roles. 'Shooting Star' follows the lives of people who work behind the scenes of the entertainment industry like PR teams, managers and reporters. Writer Choi Young-woo, who wrote the script for 'Find Me In Your Memory' is currently on board. PD Lee Soo Hyun has been roped in to direct the series. 'Shooting Star' is an iQiyi original drama series, and will also be broadcast on tvN in South Korea. It is all set to air in 2022.

