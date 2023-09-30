'Nice JK': BTS' J-Hope supports Jungkook even during military, compliments new song 3D feat. Jack Harlow

BTS member J-Hope took to social media to hype up Jungkook's latest song 3D. J-Hope shared a clip from the official music video of Jungkook's digital single 3D featuring Jack Harlow.

J-Hope complimented Jungkook's 3D

On September 30, BTS member J-Hope shared a video of Jungkook's 3D featuring Jack Harlow on social media. Knowing how supportive all the members of the K-pop boy group are to each other, it was no surprise that J-Hope cheered Jungkook on. He is currently enlisted in the military to complete his mandatory service. Every time a BTS member releases a song, J-Hope never misses out on sharing it on his social media. J-hope complimented Jungkook on the song saying, "Nice JK". As the song along with an electrifying music video radiated 90s Pop and R&B energy, J-Hope added a sticker to match the vibe. BTS fans say they could absolutely relate to how he liked the song released by the maknae of the septet.

Jungkook's recent activities

While Jungkook's solo music is making noise all over the world fans and listeners can not seem to get enough of his songs. The singer dropped his first solo track Seven feat Latto marking his debut as a solo artist on July 15. The singer has seen huge success through the first song and as his second digital single is now available to everyone, he has teased something new. During a recent interview with a broadcast radio channel Jungkook revealed his plans of releasing a solo album. The BTS member confirmed that his solo album will be out by the end of 2023. Although fans have been waiting for his album for such a long time, this news has only added to their excitement.

About Jungkook's 3D featuring Jack Harlow

Jungkook's 3D reigned at No. 1 on iTunes charts in 100 countries right after 12 hours of its release on September 29. The song has been receiving immense love from the fans. Jungkook's second solo digital song has topped the YouTube charts and the Alternate version of the song is climbing Spotify charts with over 2.142 million streams in the 38 position.

