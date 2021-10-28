Nicola Coughlan promises a 'dramatic' season finale for Bridgerton Season 2

If there's one show that everyone's waiting to watch after its return, it's certainly the second season of Bridgerton. The show is currently still in production and if actress Nicola Coughlan's words are to go by, fans will receive a major surprise in the finale as the actress spoke about a "heavy" ending to the second season. Coughlan will reprise her role as Penelope Featherington aka Lady Whistledown for the show.

The second season of the show has been in the news for several reasons including Rege-Jean Page's exit from it. While the actor won't return as the Duke of Hastings, his co-star Phoebe Dynevor who played Daphne Bridgerton in the first season will make a comeback. The new season will revolve mainly around Anthony Bridgerton led by Jonathan Bailey.

In a recent interview with RadioTimes, Nicola Coughlan spoke about filming the finale of the second season and while she couldn't give away much, she stated that she was on her way for the shooting of the big finale and said, "shooting all this like, big, heavy, dramatic stuff for the finale."

Considering how the first season of the show ended with the massive reveal of Penelope's character being Lady Whistledown, we wonder how much more dramatic things will get in the second season.

Previously, while speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her own character of Penelope going through a major change in the upcoming season, Nicola said, "You definitely see more sides to her. We find out at the end of season 1 [that she's Lady Whistledown], that is there but we don’t get to explore it. But the world cracks open. I feel like the Bridgerton world has grown and you’re going to see a lot more sides to her. She’s a sassy chick."

