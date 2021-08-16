Nicole Kidman REVEALS going through ‘enormous stress’ while filming Nine Perfect Strangers amid the pandemic

Nicole Kidman is currently preparing for the premiere of Nine Perfect Strangers. The actor, 54, has recently revealed the kind of challenges she had to face while filming the series amid COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, via ET Canada, Kidman went on to open up about having ‘enormous stress’ on being a part of the first major Hollywood production that was engaged in filming amid the pandemic while catering to safety protocols against the virus. She added being concerned about ‘people’s safety and health’ while filming.

Describing the entire situation in which they had to shoot the series, Kidman told the Sydney Morning Herald, as per ET Canada, that they took the situation ‘really seriously.’ She revealed that the entire production was pretty worked up about getting tested, wearing proper masks, and if someone felt sick, and even if the test results were negative, Kidman and the team would either reschedule or ‘shut down’ their work completely. “We couldn’t put anyone at risk. And we got through without one case, which is extraordinary,” she added.

Revealing that she had no idea about what the situation was about to be, Kidman said that the show wouldn’t have happened had the financiers known what risk they were about to take. “If we’d known how high the risk was in terms of the whole thing being shut down and being destroyed like that, I don’t think the financiers would have taken the risk. We kind of played Russian roulette in that way,” she added.

Nine Perfect Strangers stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Asher Keddie, and Luke Evans among others. The thriller drama will be released on August 18, 2021.