Night Has Come starring Lee Jae In, Kim Woo Seok: Where to watch, cast, plot, release date, and more

Night Has Come is a thrilling teen mystery that follows a group of high school students thrust into a dangerous real-life version of the mafia game during a class retreat.

Featuring a stellar cast including Lee Jae In, Kim Woo Seok, Choi Ye Bin, Cha Woo Min, Ahn Ji Ho, Jeong So Ri, and more, this upcoming K-drama is set to debut in early December.

Night Has Come release date, where to watch

The eagerly awaited mystery-filled thriller, Night Has Come, is scheduled for its premiere on December 4. For viewers keen on catching the action, the drama will air at 12 a.m. KST and 8:30 PM IST on December 4, December 11 through 14, and December 18 through 21. Indian audiences can catch the suspenseful drama as it streams on Viki, providing an exciting opportunity for fans to tune in and enjoy the gripping storyline.

Plot of Night Has Come

Night Has Come unfolds as a mysterious teen drama, immersing viewers in the unexpected scenario where a second-year high school class finds themselves thrust into real-life mafia games during a retreat. The narrative delves into the powerful psychological warfare that ensues among the students as they navigate the challenges of survival.

During a field trip, the students of Yooil High School are confronted with the grim reality of a deadly mafia game, compelling them to fight for their lives. Lee Yoon Seo, armed with exceptional observation and reasoning skills, strategically strives to break free from the dangerous situation.

Kim Jun Hee, the class president, embodies a strong sense of justice and responsibility, adding a unique dynamic in terms of characters to the unfolding drama. Meanwhile, Oh Jung Won, the academic frontrunner of the school, faces the paradox of being an outcast and loner. In the quest for survival, she must forge alliances with her fellow students, setting the stage for an intense and gripping narrative as everyone fights for their survival.

Watch the trailer for Night Has Come here-

Know the cast of Night Has Come

On June 19, the production company of the upcoming survival thriller drama Night Has Come officially announced the stellar cast, confirming the participation of Lee Jae In, Kim Woo Seok, Choi Ye Bin, Cha Woo Min, Ahn Ji Ho, and Jeong So Ri. This assembly of talent promises a captivating viewing experience, as these young and gifted actors contribute their distinctive styles to the suspenseful narrative.

At the forefront, Lee Jae In and Kim Woo Seok take on the lead roles of Lee Yoon Seo and Kim Joon Hee, infusing the storyline with their acting charisma. Alongside them, Choi Ye Bin, Cha Woo Min, Ahn Ji Ho, and other talented individuals promise to contribute towards the depth of the plot through their compelling performances.

This mixture of emerging talent injects a fresh and dynamic energy into the K-drama landscape. The characters they embody extend beyond mere participants in a deadly game; they serve as embodiments of diverse aspects of youth, grappling with internal conflicts and external situations. The series is poised to reveal a spectrum of emotions and experiences these young minds go through, ranging from fear and desperation to moments of compassion, companionship, teamwork, and resilience, promising a rich and multilayered storytelling experience.

Previously released teasers of Night Has Come

The recently unveiled main poster showcases Yoon Seo (Lee Jae In), Joon Hee (Kim Woo Seok), Jung Won (Choi Ye Bin), Kyung Joon (Cha Woo Min), Da Bum (Ahn Ji Ho), and So Mi (Jeong So Ri) entangled in a life-and-death mafia game. The six students gaze directly forward, clad in blood-streaked uniforms, holding on tightly to their smartphones. The caption, "Mafia, please raise your head," intensifies the intrigue surrounding the mystery figure, while the students marked with red crosses contribute to the upcoming tension of the scene. This new mysterious poster hints at the dangerous environment these students will face as they go head to head in the upcoming K-drama.

In another recent poster release, students are standing around a circle and in front of them lies their classmate who has fallen to the ground, visibly distressed and covered in blood. The frozen expressions of fear among the students intensify as the text, "The game of death has begun," diffuses through the scene, creating a chilling and ominous atmosphere.

The accompanying teaser unfolds with the students immersed in a seemingly ordinary retreat. The atmosphere takes a turn when suspicious messages reach their phones, prompting curiosity-driven votes among the students.

The screen displays the ominous text, “When night comes, an inescapable game of death begins,” accompanied by a voiceover declaring, “Starting now, the mafia game will begin.” A sense of urgency intensifies with a desperate voice urgently exclaiming, “We have to hurry and vote. If we don’t, we die!” — setting the stage for a suspenseful and high-stakes narrative in Night Has Come.

