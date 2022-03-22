Night Sky: Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons starrer sci-fi series gets a release date

J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek are slated to feature in Amazon Prime Video's new sci-fi show Night Sky, which has now been given an official release date. Night Sky, once titled Lightyears, stars Simmons and Spacek as Irene and Franklin York, a couple who find a portal to a faraway planet beneath their lawn. The two of them had closely guarded this secret, but the unexpected presence of a young guy called Jude, portrayed by Chai Hansen, suddenly alters everything.

However, it has now been revealed that Night Sky will make its worldwide premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, May 20. All eight episodes of the eight-part series will be released at the same time. Night Sky is produced by Legendary Television and written by new showrunner Holden Miller. Thomas J. Whelan of Gotham and Emmy-winning executive producer Philip Martin are among the producers.

Simmons, who previously gave his voice to the animated series Invincible, is coming off of smashes like Spider-Man: No Way Home and is nominated for an Academy Award for his part in Being the Ricardos. Meanwhile, Spacek has been less busy recently, and her new series is her first since her previous series, Homecoming, in 2018. The new programme is shaping out to be an engrossing sci-fi adventure with plenty of mystery, twists, and drama.

Along with Spacek, Simmons, and Hansen, the cast of the series also includes Adam Bartley, Julieta Zylberberg, Rocío Hernández, Kiah McKirnan, Kiah McKirnan, Beth Lacke, Stephen Louis Grush, and Cass Buggé.

