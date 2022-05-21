Night Sky Twitter Review: Fans laud the slow burn of J K Simmons' sci-fi series
Here's how the netizens reacted to the Prime original series Night Sky.
It's definitely a slow burn. Following the release of the Amazon Prime series Night Sky, fans took to Twitter to share how they felt after watching the sci-fi series. Created by Holden Miller, the film stars big names including Academy Award winners Sissy Spacek and J K Simmons as the main leads alongside Kiah McKirnan, Chai Hansen, Adam Bartley and more.
The official synopsis of the show reads, "Irene and Franklin York, a retired couple, have a secret: a Chamber buried in their backyard that miraculously leads to a strange, deserted planet. When an enigmatic young man arrives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is upended and the mysterious Chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could have ever imagined."
Meanwhile, the fans on Twitter were all over the series as they shared how much they liked the plot of the show. Some praised the show for having elderly leads which rarely happens in a Hollywood production. Others simply lauded the mesmerising performances of the Oscar-winning lead duo. Though there sure were those who revealed that the series was indeed not their cup of tea as they called it rather slow while another faction shared that they loved the show for its slow burn. However, the series has not received much traction on the internet as many discussed why the platform was not promoting the series to its full potential, some even getting angry over it. All in all the series garnered a landslide win from the Twitter audience.
Check out how Twitterati reacted to the Prime sci-fi series Night Sky below:
