Night Sky Twitter Review: Fans laud the slow burn of J K Simmons' sci-fi series

It's definitely a slow burn. Following the release of the Amazon Prime series Night Sky, fans took to Twitter to share how they felt after watching the sci-fi series. Created by Holden Miller, the film stars big names including Academy Award winners Sissy Spacek and J K Simmons as the main leads alongside Kiah McKirnan, Chai Hansen, Adam Bartley and more.

The official synopsis of the show reads, " Irene and Franklin York, a retired couple, have a secret: a Chamber buried in their backyard that miraculously leads to a strange, deserted planet. When an enigmatic young man arrives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is upended and the mysterious Chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could have ever imagined ."