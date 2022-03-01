Nikhil Parmar is excited to make his OTT debut with Chawl House 2

Actor Nikhil Parmar, who is known for featuring in Gujarati movies and TV shows, is delighted to make his Hindi debut with web series 'Chawl House 2'.

He says: "As an actor I started acting in theatre with a play named Life is Beautiful, and earlier also acted in three Gujarati movies as lead and acted in TV shows too. But I was keen to work in the Hindi entertainment industry. Luckily I got my break with the digital show. And I seek more such opportunities to do more Hindi projects."

Nikhil says he was not aware about the adult content in the web series. "Director Jasbir Bhati called me for the series. He narrated the story and I was interested as it was a key role. But as I didn't watch the first season of the show, I wasn't aware about adult content. But all I can say is I didn't cross my lines and shoot scenes which are normal today."

Nikhil is known for his acting in Gujarati films like 'Befaam', 'Bagavat' and 'Jalsaghar'. He also acted in popular TV shows like 'Mahek - Mota Ghar Ni Vahu', 'Manmilaap.Com' among others.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty announces her next film Sukhee, shares first motion poster