Nikkhil Advani confirms Rocket Boys season 2; Says he achieved his goal of making the show

Creator Nikkhil Advani's recent offering Rocket Boys has been loved massively by netizens and critics alike. The series spanning eight episodes on the life Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai released last week and has since captivated a large audience. Directed by Abhay Pannu, the show revolves around India's scientific journey, India's Independence and the lives of two men who shaped India.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Advani revealed that Rocket Boys season 2 is in the offing. He is also ecstatic as he believes he has achieved the primary goal behind developing the show. "The intention to create this show can be summed up in one line: It’s sad if the youth of this country has only cricketers and film stars as its heroes. They need to learn about people like Bhabha and Sarabhai who were not only scientists, but also Renaissance (men). They encouraged art and culture, and set up institutions. They paved the way for India to become what it has today," Advani said.

He also elaborated on the show's casting which boasts of fantastic lead actors in Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh as well as a terrific supporting cast. Revealing that Jim Sarbh was first signed, Adavni said, :The show was written after he was signed on. While we were doing research on Homi Bhabha, we realised he is an intriguing personality with a wicked sense of humour. Jim has a similar personality; he is charming and intelligent. Casting Jim was a no-brainer. Also, I don’t think there are many Parsi actors out there."

Elaborating on the show, Advani confirmed that season two is in the works. Dishing out an update, he said, "We shot both seasons together. After a well-deserved break, Abhay will work on the second season’s post-production."

