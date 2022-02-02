Nimrat Kaur takes 3rd American acting gig after Homeland & Wayward Pines; Joins Apple’s Foundation

Apple’s new series Foundation just announced the star cast for the second season of their show! The official synopsis of the series, as told by Apple reads: "The show chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity."

While the show’s regulars from season 1 will be reprising their roles, there have been many new additions in the cast. Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, and Cassian Bilton Will all return to the show in S2. New faces joining the cast include the likes of Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, Ella-Rae Smith, Dimitri Leonidas, Ben Daniels, Holt McCallany, Mikael Persbrandt, Rachel House.

This upcoming season, Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur will also make her debut as 'Yanna Seldon.’ Prior to this, Nimrat has worked in critically acclaimed American shows including Homeland and Wayward Pines.

Back in January 2016, the actress opened up about the mindset of Hollywood filmmakers towards Indian actors. She said, "They are very open. They love talented people from different ethnicities. It is time for people to cross over from here as we have great talent here. Priyanka, being a top actress, took a risk. She is brilliant. I applaud her. The content and budget on television there is important. They do not compromise on that.”

She also got candid about her Homeland role and said, "People were astonished to see me in a negative part that I played after The Lunchbox. I got a few film offers for playing a negative part. But none of them were that exciting. It has been amazing to be in that space. The experience was wonderful."

