Nine Perfect Strangers: Fans go GAGA over hauntingly beautiful Nicole Kidman’s peculiar cult

Nicole Kidman is back again with another thriller to wow fans with! After leaving fans stunned with her performance in The Undoing, the Aussie actress’ Nine Perfect Strangers is no less of a thriller than her previous feature. The newly-released mini-series takes inspiration from The New York Times best-selling book by author Liane Moriarty titled with the same name.

The story unfolds at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine "perfect" strangers have no idea what is about to hit them. WIth 5 episodes pack with drama and mystery, the Hulu series is available to watch on Amazon Prime in India. But before you devote your weekend to this thriller, scroll down and read some honest reviews from Twitterati.

I’m excited to see Nicole Kidman play Gwyneth Paltrow. #NinePerfectStrangers — Arabena (@_arabenaa) August 18, 2021

I just want to watch Melissa McCarthy's #NinePerfectStrangers scenes all day. Every line is *chef's kiss*@9StrangersHulu pic.twitter.com/mZNpjZATKU — Georgia Day (@GeorgiaDayBooks) August 19, 2021

seriously… Regina Hall’s performance is probably my favorite in the whole #NinePerfectStrangers cast. (Michael Shannon in ep 3 comes close second) — Nirupam Dhakal (@hugeasmammoth) August 18, 2021

give me a solid pilot episode to a new show and im ALL IN.. and boyyyyyyy #NinePerfectStrangers had a phenomenal pilot! im ALL IN for this ride now! @hulu pic.twitter.com/Hi8mWf9O3l — Joshua Lakey (@joshlakey4) August 20, 2021

