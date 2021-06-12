Nine Perfect Strangers teaser: Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in the star studded series; Watch

The eight-episode series is a suspense drama based on the book by author Liane Moriarty.

The latest teaser of the upcoming series starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in the slow-burning drama is banking on its suspenseful narrative that unveils plotline bit by bit. The upcoming eight-episode series is one of the most star-studded of the season with some prolific actors including Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto. The show is based on the book of the same name by celebrated author Liane Moriarty. The series is co-written by David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth, and Samantha Strauss.

Nicole Kidman has previously played a crucial part in ‘Big Little Lies’, which was also based on the novel written by Liane Moriarty. This series is set in a health and wellness resort that promises some kind of spiritual transformation of nine people that comes from the hectic cities in the path to find a better and clearer path of living. During this 10 day retreat, the resort director played Nicole will be watching over them like she is on a mission to rejuvenate their minds and bodies. The series will premiere on a leading streaming platform on 20 August. Check out the teaser.

The series comes from co-showrunners David E. Kelley (The Undoing, Big Little Lies) and John-Henry Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari, Edge of Tomorrow). Jonathan Levine (Warm Bodies) directs all eight episodes and serves as executive producer alongside Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Liane Moriarty, David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth, Molly Allen, Samantha Strauss, and Melissa McCarthy.

