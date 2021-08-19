Nine Perfect Strangers: Watch Nicole Kidman & Melissa McCarthy ‘get super weird’ as they fight it out

Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy were witnessed throwing some punches and kicks in each other’s directions on the sets of their latest series Nine Perfect Strangers. Taking to Instagram, McCarthy posted a ‘super weird’ video where the two actors seem to be engaging in a friendly knockout competition with each other in a bamboo forest.

While trying to dodge Kidman’s strong kick, McCarthy was almost on the verge of losing her sandals, but tried to stay focused nevertheless. The two actors laughed it off, and fans can’t get over how jolly the video has turned out to be. In the caption of the video, Melissa stated that the entire fight out was happening in a bamboo forest, and the two were spotted in their Nine Perfect Strangers outfit, with Kidman clad in a white robe, and McCarthy, in a blue robe with intrinsic floral patterns. At first, Melissa threw a punch, which barely touched Nicole. Then Kidman jokingly showed how enraged she was, and threw a kick in McCarthy’s direction. The two of them then laughed while the video paused.

Taking to the comment section, Hugh Jackman penned, “I’m all about strong women!” Nicole Kidman herself posted three different emojis for McCarthy to understand that she had great fun with her. Watch the video here:

Nine Perfect Strangers is a latest series on Hulu, featuring Nicole Kidman as Masha, Melissa McCarthy as Francis, Samara Weaving as Jessica, Grace Van Patten as Zoe, Luke Evans as Lars, Manny Jacinto as Yao, Asher Keddie as Heather, Bobby Cannavale as Tony, and Regina Hall as Carmel, among others.

