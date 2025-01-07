Nine Puzzle sneak peek: Kim Da Mi joins Son Sok Ku to investigate uncle's murder in upcoming crime-thriller; watch

Nine Puzzle is an upcoming South Korean series starring Kim Da Mi and Son Sok Ku in the leading roles. Ahead of its premiere, a new teaser has been released, providing a glimpse into the thrilling storyline. The plot of the series follows a criminal profiler who joins hands with a detective to solve a decade-old murder.

On January 7, 2024, Disney+ dropped a preview clip of several K-dramas that will be released soon on the streaming platform. Among them, a sneak peek of Nine Puzzles has also been released, featuring Kim Da Mi as Yoon Yi Na and Son Sok Ku as Kim Han Saem. In the short clip, Yi Na can be seen telling someone that the murderer they are looking for is trying to show her the meaning behind the puzzles. Son Sok Ku also appears with a tensed expression while a man drags a red suitcase down the hallway of a hotel.

Kim Da Mi will portray Yi Na, a criminal profiler who, ten years ago, witnessed the brutal murder of her beloved uncle, only to be accused of the crime by Han Saem. Meanwhile, Son Suk Ku will play Han Saem, a determined investigator who remains convinced of Yi Na's guilt.

The plot follows Yi Na, who became the prime suspect in the case of her uncle’s murder, with investigator Han Saem convinced of her guilt. Now a criminal profiler at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Yi Na uses her sharp skills to solve crimes. When she reunites with Han Saem, who still believes she’s responsible for her uncle’s death, they reluctantly team up to uncover the truth. As they work together, long-hidden secrets begin to surface, leading them closer to the real killer.

Advertisement

The show will be premiering sometime around 2025. Are you excited about the upcoming crime thriller?

ALSO READ: Tempest FIRST teaser: Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won seek truth behind assassination case in spy K-drama; watch