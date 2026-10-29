Nine to Six: Go Soo Returns to Romance Genre After 15 Years with Park Min Young and Yook Sungjae

South Korean actor Go Soo is gearing up to return to the romance genre after 15 years with SBS’s upcoming drama Nine to Six. The makers have unveiled new stills featuring the actor as Park Hyun Tae, a highly competent division head whose professional life revolves around efficiency, performance and identifying exceptional talent. His latest character promises to bring a refreshing dynamic to the upcoming romantic drama starring Park Min Young and Yook Sungjae.

Nine to Six: Go Soo’s character revealed

In Nine to Six, Go Soo portrays Park Hyun Tae, a division head newly dispatched to Chronic Motors. Known for evaluating employees based on their abilities and results, he is a sharp observer who can recognise outstanding talent. The newly released stills offer a glimpse into his disciplined lifestyle, highlighting a man who remains focused on work even when he is away from the office.

About Nine to Six

The upcoming romance drama follows Kang Ji Yi, played by Park Min Young, a dedicated workaholic who has consistently prioritized her career over her romantic life. Her perspective begins to change when she meets Han Seon Woo, portrayed by Yook Sungjae, a thoughtful and warm-hearted man who helps her rediscover love. As their relationship develops, the two learn to grow together in both their professional and personal lives.

Go Soo’s Park Hyun Tae is expected to add another intriguing dimension to the workplace-driven narrative, with his no-nonsense approach and eye for talent setting him apart from the other characters.

Nine to Six release date and time

Nine to Six is scheduled to premiere on November 25 at 9 p.m. KST on SBS. The drama will bring together workplace dynamics, personal growth and romance in a story about balancing professional ambitions with matters of the heart.

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