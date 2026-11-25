Nine to Six, starring Park Min Young, Yook Sung Jae , and Go Soo in the lead roles, is the latest office romance comedy drama series on OTT. If you’re planning to watch the show online, here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch Nine to Six

Nine to Six airs on SBS every Wednesday and Thursday at 9:00 PM KST from November 25 to December 31, 2026. The 12-episode series is available for streaming in India on Prime Video, following the same release dates.

Official trailer and plot of Nine to Six

Nine to Six follows Kang Yi Ji, a logical and workaholic deputy manager at an automobile company, Chronic Motors. Having given up her childhood dream of becoming an astronomer at her mother's insistence, she has dedicated herself to building a career in the male-dominated corporate world. As a result, she considers romance and marriage distractions as nothing more than a fleeting chemical reaction.

Her outlook begins to change when Han Sun Woo joins her team as an intern. Although his true passion lies in jewellery design, his warmth and supportive nature quickly earn him the trust of his colleagues. He also develops a protective instinct towards Yi Ji, stepping in whenever she faces difficulties at work.

Meanwhile, Park Hyun Tae, an accomplished executive director who has returned from Chronic Motors' European headquarters, takes an interest in Yi Ji's professional abilities and comes to respect her competence.

Caught between the warm and supportive younger intern and the poised, accomplished executive who seems like an ideal match, Yi Ji finds herself questioning her long-held beliefs about romance, relationships, career, and happiness.

The series is a Korean remake of the popular Chinese drama The Rational Life.

Cast and crew of Nine to Six

Nine to Six stars Park Min Young , Yook Sung Jae, Go Soo, Joo Hyun Young, Kim Mi Kyung, Cha Chung Hwa, Jo Bok Rae, Bae Yoo Ram, and more in key roles.

Directed by Lee Hyung Min and Oh Song Hee, the 12-episode series is written by Choi Ji Oh and co-produced by Studio S and Samhwa Networks.

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