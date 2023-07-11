Nineteen to Twenty Ep 1-3 Review: Korean age system presents interesting dating premise on reality show

Name: Nineteen to Twenty

Premiere date: 11 July 2023

Cast: Kyuhyun, Kim Ji Eun, Lee Su Hyun, Jeong Sewoon

Creators: Kim Jae Won, Kim Jung Hyun, Park Su Ji

Language: Korean

Genre: Reality show

No. of Episodes: 13

Where to watch: Netflix

Nineteen to Twenty Concept

The show brings together a bunch of male and female students aged nineteen to a new school. Hailing from all parts of South Korea, most of them are high schoolers, with new dreams in their eyes and plans for their 20th birthday, when they officially become adults. According to the Korean age system, all people turn another year older on the 1st of January every year regardless of their actual birth date. Seven days ahead of them turning 20, these teenagers head to a new location to meet new people- but the only rule is that they cannot date. With obvious human tendencies kicking in and partners being formed on the show, the freshly turned 20-year-olds are then left to spend another week together under one roof, free of any control from their parents or teachers.

Our first opinion of Nineteen to Twenty

Definitely a refreshing and unique set-up thanks to the Korean age system, the show brings together Gen Zs from co-ed schools to only boys schools, putting them through activities that would obviously push them together and make them have feelings for each other. A rule that they must not date, further sees them itching to develop a romance. On the other hand, while Korean reality and variety shows are known to be indigenous, Nineteen to Twenty hits right on the nail with a setting that will surely not be easily possible in another country.

What works for Nineteen to Twenty

The cast is engaging, especially a few of the girls who seem to be trying their level best to make the most of their time on the show. With engaging games and cliffhangers, as well as a weekly release of a few episodes, it has allowed enough time for the audience to grow fond of the cast as well as root for their favorites. At the same time, the excitement to see if your one true pairing stays strong till the end is sure to work in the favor of the program. The other obvious pick is the aesthetics, be it in terms of the visually gifted members, the high school itself, or the carefully crafted settings near New Year’s time, it is very picture-perfect.

What does not work for Nineteen to Twenty

The Korean age system has now taken the back burner ever since the reformation of the age system in the country. With the international system being accepted for most official documentation and supporting changes in the entertainment industry, the question arises as to how relevant is the set up in today’s date, further presenting doubt if it will renew for another season if the audiences were to like the program.

The show’s editing has been less than favorable for a few cast members at the moment. Moreover, it seems that there are a lot of missed events that the teenager speak about which have been edited out of the show. This is presenting a very broken flow, taking away from the relatability of the show.

We are not too sure if we’d like to return in the next week for another look at the show, however, we’ve already begun rooting for a couple of cuties and might peek in. Stay tuned for more.

