Nineteen to Twenty: Netflix's romance reality series shows Gen Z in a new light; offers endless life lessons

As we beat the heat and head into the height of summer, Netflix is all set to bring in new K-dramas for Hallyu enthusiasts to binge on. One such noteworthy series creating a lot of buzz is Nineteen to Twenty. Just by the name, it is pretty evident that the show is going to reflect Gen Z in a new light. Here is a sneak peek of what the reality drama has in store for all the nineteen-year-olds out there.

Nineteen to Twenty- experience all your firsts of adulthood

The upcoming show on Netflix will follow a group of Gen Z’s as they enjoy their last week of being 19 together while transitioning to 20 after the ringing in 2023. The participants will put a stop to the year by spending time with their friends and surely and slowly preparing themselves for adulthood. The show will embark on their transitional journey by attending ’19 school’ where they will take useful life lessons about all the things they should know as an adult.

On New Year, the cast members will part ways with their teachers and family members to move into the '20 House' where they are free from all restrictions, enjoy their new independence and begin their adult journey. In this house, they can showcase all their charms and create unexpected bonds that they were not allowed to before and make endless meaningful memories.

Nineteen to Twenty- participants, release date, and trailer

The trailer opens up with a group of 19-year-olds investing their energy with their companions where they would not be allowed to date but can spend time with each other and get to know the other participants. The teaser ends with the group moving to '20 House' on New Year's Day where they enjoy a position of freedom and commence their new gown-up venture by making surprising bonds and gaining significant experiences. The participants include Cho Kyu Hyun, Kim Ji Eun, Lee Su Hyun, and Jung Se Woon, and the teaser revealed the release date to be July 11 making fans excited.

Is it worth the wait? Watch the series to find out.

