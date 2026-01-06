Nita Ambani stuns in a pink Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla Burano saree inspired by the iconic Italian lace

Nita Ambani recently made a stunning appearance in a pink georgette saree made by ace fashion designers, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla from their Burano collection. The saree was inspired by classic Italian lace, which the designers transformed with their unique style. Every part of the saree shows careful craftsmanship, featuring delicate hand embroidery in silk threads, decorated with sequins and tiny pearls.

The georgette fabric flows gracefully, paired with a tulle blouse that complements the saree. This six-yard outfit radiates simple elegance, perfectly blending tradition with modern finesse. To complete her look, Mrs. Ambani wore jewellery from her personal collection. She chose a beautiful lotus-shaped diamond choker, highlighted with rare Basra pearls, along with a matching Basra pearl bracelet. These pieces added a subtle yet elegant finishing touch.

Mrs. Ambani wore this exquisite saree to the United in Triumph event, a special ceremony held to honor India’s sporting achievements. The evening celebrated the incredible successes of the Women’s World Cup winners, the Blind World Cup champions, and the Men’s World Cup-winning team. It was a night to recognize and appreciate the dedication and hard work of India’s athletes.

Her outfit and jewellery perfectly reflected the importance of the occasion, combining grace and tradition. The hand-embroidered details, soft drape, and the delicate pearls made her appearance both stylish and memorable. In fact the entrepreneur’s choice shows tremendous respect for Indian artistry while embracing contemporary fashion, making her look both sophisticated and timeless at this proud celebration of India’s sports heroes.