Nithya Menen shares an intriguing glimpse from her digital debut series Breathe Into The Shadows; See Pic

The still from the upcoming digital series, Breathe Into The Shadows, sees Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen in a serious moment. The intense expressions of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen have left the fans guessing about the climax of the thriller series.

The OK Kanmani actress Nithya Menen shared an interesting glimpse from her digital debut series Breathe Into The Shadows is generating a lot curiosity among the fans and viewers. The still from the upcoming digital series, Breathe Into The Shadows, sees Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen in a serious moment. The intense expressions of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen have left the fans guessing about the climax of the thriller series. The much-awaited series, will feature actors Abhishek Bachchan and Nitya Menen as characters of Avinash and Abha Sabharwal.

The couple is trying to find their missing daughter named Siya. The edge of the seat crime series, titled, Breathe Into The Shadows will see the villain, trying to get his motive accomplished using Avinash's character. The series will also feature Amit Sadh as a cop named Kabir Sawant. The character played by Abhishek Bachchan is a psychiatrist who is compelled by the masked villain to kill some people without giving a reason. Unaware of the culprit's motive, Avinash is in a state of fix. Abhishek Bachchan's character, Avinash Sabharwal has to battle a villain hidden under a mask.

Check out Nithya Menen's post

The cop, played by actor Amit Sadh is not aware that Avinash is the one who is now killing people on the real villain's behalf. The villain who has kidnapped Siya has not asked for any ransom money to return Siya, which leaves the cops and parents in a state of confusion. The fans and viewers of OTT content, look pretty excited about this series.

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×