NIve apologises to BTS fans after his interview on Blue & Grey causes uproar; Will apologise to V separately

Composer NIve issued a statement apologising and clarifying his work on BTS's track Blue & Grey after he was referred to as the an original composer of the song.

Singer and songwriter NIve was pushed to issue an apology on Instagram after his recent interview enraged BTS's fandom. The composer, who collaborated with BTS member V on the song Blue & Grey, recently appeared on Yoo Hee Yeolâ€™s Sketchbook where he spoke about collaborating with Kim Taehyung and revealed insights into the making of the song. During the show, NIVe was referred to as an original composer of the song and NIve did not correct him. This led to a debate on social media.Â

As a result, the composer took to his Instagram Stories and issued a statement apologising to the ARMY. In a three-part story, he said he did not intend to cause a scene surrounding the creation of the song, from BTS's album BE. He added that Blue & Grey has been and always be the result of a collaborative effort. "I will never claim that I wrote or produced "Blue & Grey" by myself," he said.Â

NIve also apologised for not recognising the potential for misinterpretation and clarified that BTS is the original singer of the song. He also added he would call TaeTae personally and apologise for the recent turn of events.Â

"V is someone I consider a dear friend and colleague; the last thing I'd do is try to take advantage of him in any way. I will be reaching out to V separately to apologize for the current situation," he said in his statement. Check out his statement below:Â

