NMIXX drops teasers for first ever comeback with second single album ‘ENTWURF’

Rookie girl group NMIXX’s members are getting ready for a comeback! On August 21 at 8:30 pm IST (August 22 at midnight KST), the JYP Entertainment girl group officially announced their September comeback. NMIXX will be releasing their second single album ‘ENTWURF’ on September 19 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

After an intriguing teaser dropped for the upcoming release through a new Twitter account ‘XXIWN’, NMIXX’s official account quoted the Tweet, writing “WARNING! NSWER please don't follow this account!”, and increasing curiosity about the comeback.

Check out the teaser, below:

NMIXX also dropped a teaser poster for ‘ENTWURF’ through their official account, giving fans a glimpse at the neon green and pink colour themes for the comeback.

‘ENTWURF’ will mark NMIXX’s first ever comeback following their debut in February 2022. The rookie girl group comprises seven members, LILY, HAEWON (leader), SULLYOON, JINNI, BAE, JIWOO, and KYUJIN, and their group’s name was first officially announced in January of this year.

The name of the group puts together the letter ‘N’ and the word ‘Mix’. In the name, as ‘N’ stands for “now”, “new”, “next”, and the unknown “N”, and ‘Mix’ represents combination and diversity, NMIXX refers to “the best combination for a new era”.

NMIXX debuted with their first single album ‘AD MARE’ on February 22. The single album includes two songs, the title track ‘O.O’ and the B-side track ‘Tank’. The catchy and addictive sound of the songs and the members’ undeniable talent soon captured attention. In particular, NMIXX earned immense praise for their live performances.

Stay tuned for more updates about the JYP Entertainment’s girl group’s first comeback!