NMIXX member Sullyoon joins NCT’s Jungwoo & Stray Kids’ Lee Know as new MC on Music Core

NMIXX member Sullyoon has joined NCT member Jungwoo and Stray Kids member Lee Know as ‘Music Core’s new MC. The latter-mentioned piece of news was confirmed by the music program on April 6, 2023. Commenting on her participation NMIXX’s Sullyoon revealed that she was happy and honoured to become a part of ‘Music Core’ as their latest MC. She then went on to add how this was a position that had previously been filled by some very popular names of the Korean pop music industry.

Sullyoon’s comment

Sullyoon added that even though becoming an MC was a bit of a challenge, she would make sure to show viewers a new side of herself every week. Sullyoon concludingly requested viewers to look forward to her appearance on the show as MC Sullyoon. Sullyoon will make her first appearance on ‘Music Core’ alongside NCT’s Jungwoo and Stray Kids’ Lee Know later this month, on April 15. Sullyoon is a South Korean idol and a member of JYP Entertainment’s girl group NMIXX.

Music Core, South Korea

'Music Core' is a weekly South Korean music television program that airs on the public broadcasting network, MBC. The show first premiered in the year 2005. It features performances by popular K-pop artists, as well as interviews and other entertainment segments. Every week, 'Music Core' showcases a lineup of top K-pop groups and solo artists who perform their latest songs on stage. The show also features several special segments including 'Music Core Special Stage' and 'Hot 3,' which highlight new and upcoming artists in the K-pop industry.

In addition to the performances, 'Music Core' also has special segments where the hosts interact with the artists and provide behind-the-scenes glimpses of the K-pop industry. The show also features various games and challenges that the artists can participate in. 'Music Core' is till date one of the most popular programs among K-pop fans in South Korea and around the world. The primary reason behind the same is that it offers a platform for fans to see their favorite artists perform and interact with each other on stage.

